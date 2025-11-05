Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How Liverpool delivered their best performance of the season against Real Madrid

Liverpool’s players celebrate after Alexis Mac Allister fired them in front against Real Madrid
Liverpool’s players celebrate after Alexis Mac Allister fired them in front against Real Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA)
  • Liverpool secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Real Madrid at Anfield, ending a poor run of results and delivering their best performance of the season.
  • Alexis Mac Allister scored the decisive goal from a Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick, repeating his scoring success against the Spanish giants from the previous year.
  • The Reds' defence, previously considered fragile, kept a clean sheet against a Real Madrid side that had scored in every game this season.
  • Conor Bradley earned praise for his outstanding performance at right-back, while Trent Alexander-Arnold endured a hostile reception on his return to Anfield.
  • This restorative win halted Real Madrid's perfect record in the Champions League this season.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in