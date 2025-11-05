How Liverpool delivered their best performance of the season against Real Madrid
- Liverpool secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Real Madrid at Anfield, ending a poor run of results and delivering their best performance of the season.
- Alexis Mac Allister scored the decisive goal from a Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick, repeating his scoring success against the Spanish giants from the previous year.
- The Reds' defence, previously considered fragile, kept a clean sheet against a Real Madrid side that had scored in every game this season.
- Conor Bradley earned praise for his outstanding performance at right-back, while Trent Alexander-Arnold endured a hostile reception on his return to Anfield.
- This restorative win halted Real Madrid's perfect record in the Champions League this season.