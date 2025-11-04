Relentless Liverpool banish recent woes with redefining victory over Real Madrid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot could be forgiven for thinking this is an annual event in autumn on Merseyside. For the second consecutive year, Real Madrid were beaten on a heady amid an electric Anfield atmosphere. Just like last year, Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring, the World Cup winner serving as the scourge of the European Cup’s most storied club.

The difference – and perhaps the reason why this felt a still greater feat – is that Liverpool had stumbled into a potentially defining week. After six defeats in seven games, they have overcome Aston Villa, winners of one European Cup, and Real, winners of a mere 15. From the worst run of Slot’s managerial career, Liverpool delivered their best performance of the season.

Real arrived with 13 wins in 14 games this season and a 100 percent record in the Champions League. They departed defeated. They had scored in every game this season until they encountered Liverpool, who had spent much of the campaign looking fragile at the back. And yet, apart from a Jude Bellingham shot that Giorgi Mamardashvili repelled, Liverpool’s back-up goalkeeper could simply watch a display that suggested Liverpool are back. It may be no coincidence that it has come with Andy Robertson’s return to the team but Liverpool shared the Scot’s drive and determination.

open image in gallery Alexis Mac Allister's header earned Liverpool their victory over Real Madrid ( Action Images via Reuters )

Anfield’s record European attendance brought an electric atmosphere. Slot’s unrelenting players provided the energy on the pitch. They were powered by the midfield and it was fitting they made the difference.

For the second successive season, it was Mac Allister who broke the deadlock. Scoring against Real is a happy habit and the Argentinian headed in Dominik Szoboszlai’s free kick. It was a goal that could be attributed to weight of pressure as much as anything else. It also involved all three of the midfield, with Ryan Gravenberch winning the free kick when fouled by Jude Bellingham. Rewind to 2023 and, when Liverpool had initially hoped to sign the Englishman and he chose Real, they instead pivoted to bring in Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch. Suffice to say it has proved money well spent.

open image in gallery Andy Robertson's return to the starting XI brought some defensive stability to Liverpool ( Action Images via Reuters )

A Real trio including two former Liverpool targets, along with Aurelien Tchouameni, were bruised by the Liverpool midfield’s physicality. The last two games are signs that Mac Allister has finally regained his sharpness. At a stroke, Liverpool look more formidable. And yet, if the Argentinian was upstaged, it was because Szoboszlai was ubiquitous. He was magnificent. He ended with an assist on a night when he almost scored a goal and it seemed he had won a penalty. One way or another, he would not be denied.

But, for almost an hour, Liverpool were frustrated. This, it seemed, was the 2022 final all over again, Liverpool facing an old nemesis. It was not, as billed, Liverpool against Trent Alexander-Arnold but Liverpool against Thibaut Courtois, not their former player but their familiar enemy.

Courtois made nine saves in Paris in 2022. There were a host more in a rematch, four of them from Szoboszlai. The Belgian made a brilliant block from the Hungarian when he was released by Florian Wirtz as Liverpool launched a lightning-quick break.

There were two saves from corners in a minute, with first Virgil van Dijk and then Hugo Ekitike denied in triumphs of Courtois’ reflexes. He also thwarted Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo, the other scorer last year.

If Courtois gave Real a reprieve, so did the officials. Liverpool briefly thought they had a penalty when Szoboszlai’s drive hit Tchouameni’s hands and referee Istvan Kovacs was sent to the monitor. He instead overturned his initial decision of a free kick, ruling the Frenchman’s hands were in a natural position. Anfield was not impressed, though the decision was probably correct. Slot’s players produced the right response.

open image in gallery Dominik Szoboszlai was the catalyst for Liverpool's superb performance ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Real’s were cowed throughout the evening. Xabi Alonso, part of a Liverpool team who beat Real 4-0 here 16 years ago, experienced another wonderful Anfield European night, though he had rather less to enjoy in this rematch. He ended up booked for his late protests, though at least a 2005 Champions League winner was spared the treatment afforded to Alexander-Arnold.

Hours before kick-off, his mural was defaced. The returning Liverpudlian was booed in the warm-up, and jeered when he came on for the last 10 minutes. Mostly, however, the Kop chanted instead for Conor Bradley. And if the effervescent Vinicius Junior presented the Northern Irishman with many a challenge, Anfield echoed to the sound of the right-back’s name again when the Brazilian resorted to tugging back the marauding Bradley, at the cost of a caution. As a couple of other solo runs also showed, Bradley is fearless. For the second successive season, he played well against Real. For the second successive season, so did Liverpool.