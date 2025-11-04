Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed by sections of fans at Anfield on his first appearance at Liverpool since his high-profile exit in the summer.

The 27-year-old joined Real Madrid after opting not to renew his contract, with the Spanish giants paying Liverpool £8.4m to essentially buy out his final four weeks with the club and to allow him to compete in the Club World Cup.

Many fans were upset by the manner of his departure, and the former Liverpool vice-captain was booed at Anfield in last season’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal after he announced his decision to leave.

Alexander-Arnold has only recently returned from a hamstring injury sustained in September and did not feature in Real Madrid’s last two matches, remaining on the bench for their 4-0 win over Valencia on Saturday.

He returned to Anfield as a substitute and had evidently been expecting a hostile reception when he came out of the tunnel for the warm-up on Tuesday night, judging by his wry smile when some sections booed him, and there were further boos as his name was read out by the stadium announcer.

Earlier on Tuesday a mural of the right-back on Sybil Road, adjacent to Anfield Road, was defaced. The words “Rat not welcome” and “Adios el rata” scrawled over his image, which also features his quote, “I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true”.

The mural was restored in time for the game.

Before the match he told Amazon Prime: “Whatever way I’m received, is the decision of the fans. I’ll always love the club, I’ll always be a fan of the club. I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together… they’ll live with me forever.

“No matter what, my feeling won’t change towards Liverpool. I’ve got memories there that will last me a lifetime and, no matter how I’m received, that won’t change.”

He had earlier vowed not to celebrate if he scored on his return to Anfield, saying: “If I was to score I wouldn't celebrate if I'm honest, no.”