Liverpool receive more injury woes ahead of Arsenal test

Arsenal v Liverpool - Opta Predictor
  • Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed that top goalscorer Hugo Ekitike is a doubt for Thursday's Premier League match against Arsenal due to a hamstring discomfort.
  • Slot acknowledged Liverpool's title defence has crumbled, leaving them 14 points behind Arsenal, but emphasised the importance of a win to boost confidence for Champions League qualification and other competitions.
  • He praised Arsenal, describing them as a 'complete package' with few weaknesses, and stated they deserve their leading position in the Premier League.
  • Slot addressed accusations that Liverpool are less enjoyable to watch this season, admitting the team is struggling to create chances consistently but is working to improve their attacking play.
  • While declining to comment on specific transfer speculation, Slot conceded he would prefer more defensive options, noting the club's approach to smart spending.
