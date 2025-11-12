Louis Rees-Zammit insists he is ‘faster and more explosive’ after return to rugby from NFL
- Louis Rees-Zammit has returned to rugby, stating he is "heavier, faster and more explosive" after an 18-month spell in the NFL.
- He made his first Wales appearance since the 2023 World Cup as a second-half replacement in their 52-28 defeat to Argentina in Cardiff last Sunday.
- The 24-year-old British and Irish Lions winger did not play a competitive NFL game during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Rees-Zammit expressed his determination to bring star quality to rugby, aiming to inspire others and entertain fans.
- He confirmed his fitness to start against Japan on Saturday, having recovered from a five-week toe injury sustained playing for Bristol.