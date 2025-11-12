Louis Rees-Zammit back in ‘happy place’ with Wales after failed NFL experiment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Louis Rees-Zammit is determined to bring star quality to rugby after returning from his 18-month spell in the NFL “heavier, faster and more explosive” than when he left the game in January 2024.

Rees-Zammit made his first Wales appearance since the 2023 World Cup against Argentina on Sunday, coming on as a second-half replacement during the 52-28 defeat in Cardiff.

The 24-year-old British and Irish Lions winger later described playing at Principality Stadium as “my happy place”.

Rees-Zammit had spells with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, although he did not play a competitive game in the NFL before signing for Bristol in August.

“It’s a lot different out in America,” Rees-Zamitt said on media duty ahead of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series clash with Japan.

“Those stars are global. They push their sport through their players. It’s something in rugby that isn’t done as much.

“Maybe that’s just because the game isn’t as global as American football. The NFL is based in America, but the stars and the personalities are worldwide.

“It’s just about how we grow the game of rugby. Whether that’s the sport itself or getting stars within it to grow it.

open image in gallery Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit had spells at the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL (Kam Nedd/Jacksonville Jaguars)

“That’s one of the main reasons I play the game, to try and inspire others to play the game and entertain fans.

“Rugby is such a special sport. The better I can play and get fans off their seats, the better it will be.”

Rees-Zammit is recognised as one of the quickest players in rugby and recorded a peak speed of 24.2 miles per hour during a Wales-Fiji Test match in 2021.

He has clocked 10.44 seconds over 100 metres and scored 61 tries in 117 appearances for Gloucester, Bristol, Wales and the Lions.

open image in gallery Louis Rees-Zammit has scored over 61 tries in 117 appearances during his senior rugby career (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’m heavier, more built upper-body. I’m quicker and, terms of my weight, I’m now just over 100kgs,” Rees-Zammit said when asked about his numbers compared to his pre-NFL career.

“I’m feeling good and fast at that weight. I’m definitely heavier, faster and more explosive. A lot more physical.

“Both defensively and, when I have ball in hand, I feel I can have a different part of my game than what I had before, with my physicality.”

Rees-Zammit said he is “fit” to start against Japan on Saturday after being out for five weeks with a toe injury sustained playing his fourth game for Bristol.

He said: “I previously won 32 caps for my country and it felt really good to get another cap in front of all our fans.

“Probably made it that extra special to be honest, being away for two years. It felt like a long time, but also felt like I left yesterday.

“When I got to put that jersey on and came on… I grew up in Cardiff, just 10 minutes away from the stadium.

“That why I said it’s my happy place.”

PA