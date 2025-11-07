Louis Rees-Zammit to make Test return from bench as Wales reveal team for Argentina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Louis Rees-Zammit is primed to make his return to Test rugby off the bench after being named among the replacements for Wales’s clash with Argentina.

Wales begin life under Steve Tandy with a tricky encounter in Cardiff with a Pumas side full of threat, with the new head coach trusting Dan Edwards with the No 10 shirt.

The young fly half steered Wales to victory over Japan in July to snap an 18-match losing streak, and partners returning British and Irish Lion Tomos Williams in the halves.

open image in gallery Steve Tandy makes his bow as Wales head coach against Argentina on Sunday ( PA Wire )

The experienced Josh Adams is joined by Tom Rogers and Blair Murray in the back three, with Rees-Zammit withheld in a bench role after recovering from injury following his return to rugby from the NFL at the start of the season.

Rhys Carre, back in the squad this November having impressed with Saracens in the last two seasons, starts at loosehead prop, while Alex Mann joins captain Jac Morgan and Aaaron Wainwright in a mobile back row.

Leicester Tigers No 8 Olly Cracknell is set to make his debut off a bench that also includes clubmate Nicky Smith.

“It’s a real privilege to announce my first match day 23 for Wales,” Tandy said. “I just want to see that 23 really go out there and express themselves on Sunday and enjoy every moment of representing the country in such a unique and special jersey.

“Olly's impressed us since he came into camp, but I've known Olly a long time. I was lucky enough to coach him at the Ospreys. He's an unbelievable professional and you see Olly’s had to have resilience throughout his career. He's shown that, whether it be London Irish, then he goes to Leicester, plays minutes every week and he's battle-hardened and he's performing at a big club. So I'm just excited to see that transfer to the international arena.”

open image in gallery Leicester's Olly Cracknell will make his Wales debut against Argentina ( Getty Images )

Ben Thomas, who began the Six Nations at fly half, is stationed at inside centre alongside the powerful Max Llewellyn, with Jarrod Evans offering another playmaking option within the matchday 23.

Wales also face Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in a challenging Quilter Nations Series campaign.

Wales XV to face Argentina in Cardiff (Sunday 9 November, 3.10pm GMT): 1 Rhys Carre, 2 Dewi Lake, 3 Keiron Assiratti; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Adam Beard; 6 Alex Mann, 7 Jac Morgan (capt.), 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Dan Edwards; 11 Josh Adams, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Blair Murray.

Replacements: 16 Liam Belcher, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Archie Griffin, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 Olly Cracknell; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Louis Rees-Zammit.