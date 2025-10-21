Welshman who tried to play in NFL makes return to international rugby
- Louis Rees-Zammit has been named in the Wales squad for the Autumn Nations Series, marking his return to international rugby after a two-year absence and an attempt to play in the NFL.
- Rees-Zammit, who last played for Wales at the 2023 World Cup, joined the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Jacksonville Jaguars but did not feature in a competitive NFL game before signing with Bristol in August.
- The squad, announced by new head coach Steve Tandy, includes Jac Morgan returning as captain after missing the summer tour, and features five uncapped players.
- Rhys Carre is also back in the squad following confirmation of his eligibility, despite playing for a club outside Wales and being five caps short of the usual requirement.
- Will Rowlands has announced his retirement from international rugby, while several other players, including Josh Macleod and Teddy Williams, are ruled out due to injury.