Louis Rees-Zammit returns after two-year absence in Steve Tandy’s first Wales squad

Louis Rees-Zammit is back in the Wales squad after a two-year absence and an attempt to make it in the NFL.

The former British and Irish Lions winger, who won the last of his 32 caps at the 2023 World Cup, has been named in new head coach Steve Tandy’s first squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series.

Rees-Zammit made the switch to American Football in January 2024, joining the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not play a competitive game in the NFL.

The 24-year-old returned to rugby by signing a season-long deal at Bristol in August – and Tandy has included him in a 39-strong squad for November Tests against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, despite Rees-Zammit missing the Bears’ last two games with a foot injury.

“It’s been really exciting going through the whole process and realising how many good players we’ve got,” said Tandy, who left his role as Scotland defence coach – a position he had held since 2019 – to fill a vacancy created by Warren Gatland’s departure in February.

“We’ve got to the decision of the selection, which we are really happy with. There’s a really good mix of some young guys coming in, mixed with some experience as well.

“But the overall feeling is really exciting and I can’t wait to get the boys into camp on Monday.”

open image in gallery Louis Rees-Zammit tried to make it in the NFL

Jac Morgan returns and skippers the side having missed the summer tour to Japan to play for the Lions in Australia.

Dewi Lake led the side in the Far East when Wales won the second game to draw the series 1-1, ending a run of 18 successive Test defeats.

Tandy said: “Jac was captain for the Six Nations and then Dewi did a brilliant job on the summer tour when Jac was with the Lions.

“I think we’ve got a couple of really good young leaders coming through, but I feel Jac, he’s just an amazing player, an amazing human being.

“I feel he’s going to go from strength to strength as a captain for our nation and also been underpinned by some young leaders like Dewi and Daf Jenkins.”

open image in gallery Wales captain Jac Morgan starred for the British and Irish Lions over the summer ( AFP via Getty Images )

Saracens prop Rhys Carre returns following confirmation by the Professional Rugby Board that he is eligible for Wales selection, despite being five caps short of the 25 required for those playing for clubs outside Wales.

Carre would become available for the other home nations in 2026 because it will have been three years since he previously played for Wales.

Second rows Adam Beard and Dafydd Jenkins return having missed the two-Test series in Japan due to being given a break and elective surgery respectively.

Five uncapped players – forwards Brodie Coughlan, Danny Southworth, James Fender and Morgan Morse and Bath centre Louie Hennessey – feature.

open image in gallery Morgan Morse is one of five uncapped players in the squad ( Getty Images )

Scarlets back-rower Josh Macleod and Blues lock forward Teddy Williams, who both started the summer victory over Japan, were ruled out by injury, as were Exeter flanker Christ Tshiunza and Cardiff pair James Botham and Mason Grady.

Racing 92 lock forward Will Rowlands has announced his retirement from international rugby, having won 41 caps.

Forwards: Keiron Assiratti, Adam Beard, Liam Belcher, Rhys Carre, Ben Carter, Brodie Coghlan, Christian Coleman, Rhys Davies, Taulupe Faletau, James Fender, Archie Griffin, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake, Alex Mann, Jac Morgan (c), Morgan Morse, Taine Plumtree, Nicky Smith, Danny Southworth, Gareth Thomas, Freddie Thomas, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs: Josh Adams, Jacob Beetham, Rio Dyer, Dan Edwards, Jarrod Evans, Kieran Hardy, Joe Hawkins, Louie Hennessey, Max Llewellyn, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Blair Murray, Louis Rees-Zammit, Tom Rogers, Ben Thomas, Nick Tompkins, Tomos Williams.