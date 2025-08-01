Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Louis Rees-Zammit has had ‘unbelievable’ interest from rugby union teams

Rees-Zammit did not play a regular-season game in the NFL.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 01 August 2025 22:38 BST
Louis Rees-Zammit is hoping to rekindle his international rugby union career with Wales (Jacksonville Jaguars handout)
Louis Rees-Zammit is hoping to rekindle his international rugby union career with Wales (Jacksonville Jaguars handout) (PA Media)

Former Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit says he has had “unbelievable” interest from clubs following his decision to return to rugby union.

Rees-Zammit, 24, spent 18 months in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not feature for either franchise in a regular-season game.

The former Gloucester wing, who made 32 appearances for Wales and toured with the British & Irish Lions in 2021, said he hopes to rekindle his international career.

Rees-Zammit told Sky Sports News: “I can’t name teams, but I’ve had a load of interest, which is unbelievable. I’m very grateful for that.

“The season starts pretty soon. So it’s about finding the right team for me in terms of location, in terms of how quick I’ve got to get into camp, and because the season’s right around the corner, so all of these things that are going to happen, are going to happen pretty sharpish.

“Me and my brother are going through negotiations and seeing teams interested, which is amazing. We should find out in the next week or so.”

Rees-Zammit quit rugby union in January 2024 in order to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL via its International Player Pathway Program.

He signed an active roster deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2025 season after being part of their practice squad for the previous campaign and travelled to London for the games against the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots in October.

Following his decision to return to the 15-man game, Rees-Zammit has targeted a return for Wales, who he helped to their last  Six Nations triumph in 2021.

He added: “Playing for my country is the pinnacle and it’s one that I absolutely love doing.

“I managed to play 32 times for my country in three, four years. I need to find a team. Once we find a team, get into good form and hopefully come Autumn Internationals, see where selection is.

“It’s something that I’m really looking forward to and I really want to play for my country again.”

Rees-Zammit’s ambition will come as a welcome boost to recently-appointed Wales head coach Steve Tandy, who takes over a side that only ended an 18-match losing streak that lasted almost two years with a hard-fought win over Japan last month.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in