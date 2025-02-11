Warren Gatland’s Wales legacy diminished by dismal second chapter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warren Gatland is the most successful head coach in Wales’ international rugby history.

That cannot be doubted, with his record showing four Six Nations titles and three Grand Slams, plus two World Cup semi-final appearances and a brief occupation of number one spot in the world rankings.

Such giddy achievements, though, tell only part of the Gatland story. There is a chapter two.

After Wales suffered a humiliating home defeat against Georgia in November 2022, it spelt the end of Wayne Pivac’s coaching reign.

Pivac had succeeded his fellow New Zealander Gatland after the 2019 World Cup, a stint that was highlighted by a Six Nations crown in 2021 and historic first victory over the Springboks in South Africa.

But Georgia’s stunning Cardiff triumph meant there could be no way back for Pivac and Gatland soon returned, installed by the Welsh Rugby Union for a second stint that would begin with the 2023 Six Nations.

Could he revive Wales? Could he deliver the sustained success of the first time around? Could he once again inspire Wales to punch way above their weight?

Unfortunately, the answer has been an emphatic no, with Wales winning just six out of 26 Test matches that includes an ongoing record run of 14 successive Test defeats.

His success rate of under 25 per cent was less than half of what he produced between 2008 and 2019 and Wales completed a calendar year in 2024 without a Test win, which was the first time that happened for 87 years.

There are mitigating factors, with a number of front-line players – star names such as Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, George North, Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny – retiring from Test rugby since Gatland returned, while Louis Rees-Zammit went to the NFL and influential number eight Taulupe Faletau was a long-term injury absentee.

Elsewhere, Wales’ four professional regions – Cardiff, Scarlets, Ospreys and Dragons – have often struggled, with none of them qualifying for this season’s blue riband Champions Cup.

And the WRU has yet to publish its long-term strategy for the game’s future in Wales against a backdrop of financial struggles, player pathway issues and falling attendances.

At times, Gatland has appeared battered, almost broken and while he must carry the can in terms of results, Welsh rugby’s deep-rooted problems are not all planted at his door.

At 61, it could be that Gatland’s international coaching career is over, although that cannot be debated with any degree of certainty given his pedigree, an ability to produce winning teams and a bottomless rugby knowledge few people can match.

But in terms of Wales, it is the end. Thirteen years across two spells, more than 150 games, several notable victories, some crushing defeats and at times delivering a feelgood factor by the bucketload.

Current form and results have screamed from the page, though, as this season’s Six Nations began with a record defeat in the tournament against France, then a 22-15 loss to Italy, which highlighted just how far Wales have fallen.

They now stand at an all-time low of 12th in the world rankings, nearer to countries like Belgium and Brazil on points than heavyweights such as South Africa and Ireland.

Is Gatland’s legacy tarnished? It can be argued both ways but one thing is for sure, Welsh rugby is unlikely to see his like or longevity again.