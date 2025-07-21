Wales finally appoint new head coach as Steve Tandy announced as Warren Gatland replacement
Tandy is confirmed as Gatland’s permanent successor after months of speculation over the role
Wales’ long search for a new head coach is over with Steve Tandy confirmed as Warren Gatland’s permanent successor.
Tandy, long considered among the favourites for the role, will take charge from September and is set to lead his native country into the 2027 World Cup after five years as an assistant to Gregor Townsend with Scotland.
Defence coach of the British and Irish Lions on the 2021 tour to South Africa, the former flanker spent six seasons as head coach of the Ospreys and also worked with the Waratahs in Australia.
His appointment comes after months of uncertainty that followed Gatland’s mid-Six Nations axing. Matt Sherratt, the Cardiff coach, was installed as an interim for the remainder of that campaign and picked up the brief again for the tour of Japan.
Wales finally snapped their 18-match losing run in the second Test, and face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in a tricky set of November fixtures later this year.
“Becoming head coach of my home country is a massive honour and a privilege,” said Tandy. “I am looking forward to playing a role in the rebuilding phase of Welsh rugby and taking the national team back to competing with the best countries in the world.
“I am excited about the potential of Welsh rugby and the group of young, hardworking players we have. The autumn fixtures represent a huge opportunity and gives us a chance to test ourselves against some of the best teams in world rugby.”
The make-up of Tandy’s staff is yet to be confirmed, but Sherratt has hinted that he would consider a role with the national side in the past. Danny Wilson and Adam Jones have returned to Harlequins having been on secondment with Wales in Japan - the latter would be a strong contender for a scrum coaching role if he desires it.
Tandy arrives at a crucial time for rugby in the nation, with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) confirming recently that they are considering a reduction in the number of professional sides amid a wider review of the structure of the game.
