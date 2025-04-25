Wales unveil World Cup winner as new director of rugby in key appointment after Six Nations woe
Dave Reddin was part of England’s staff in 2003 and has also worked with the Football Association
Wales have unveiled Dave Reddin, part of England’s World Cup-winning staff in 2003, as their new director of rugby and elite performance.
The vastly-experienced Reddin has spent more than 30 years within elite sport, with his work alongside Clive Woodward key in taking England to World Cup glory and earning him a trip with the British and Irish Lions to New Zealand two years later.
He has subsequently worked in key roles at the British Olympic Association (BOA) ahead of London 2012 and within England’s Football Association (FA), where he was a close ally of Gareth Southgate and helped transform the fortunes of both the men’s and women’s national sides.
HIs appointment comes at a vital time for the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). The senior men’s side have secured back-to-back wooden spoons and still require a new head coach amid a 17-match losing run.
The same fate beckons for Wales’s women in their first campaign under Sean Lynn unless they beat Italy in Parma on Sunday.
“I am delighted and honoured to be joining Welsh rugby at such a pivotal time in the rich history of the game here,” said Reddin. “This is one of the biggest jobs in world rugby because of the passion and meaning the game has in Wales.
“There are well-documented challenges but I’m inspired by the very real potential implicit in the new vision and strategy Abi and her team have communicated.
“My immediate focus is on the appointment of the next senior men’s head coach but I will also be immersing myself in gaining an understanding of the people and the game in Wales as quickly as possible to give me the insight to start to make positive changes for the future.”
Steve Tandy, currently Scotland’s defence coach, is thought to be the front-runner for the vacant head coach role as Wales prepare to tour Japan this summer.
Abi Tierney, the WRU chief executive, confirmed on Friday that an interim appointment was possible for that tour. Matt Sherratt, who fulfilled the duties after Warren Gatland’s departure during the Six Nations, was mentioned as a possibility for that short-term role.
“It’s critical,” Tierney said of Reddin’s appointment. “Along with the head coach, it will really take the organisation forward. That’s why we’ve taken the time to get the right candidate. It’s someone who is keen to work with the whole system.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments