Bristol Bears seal deal for ‘world-class’ Louis Rees-Zammit after return to rugby

Bristol Bears have sealed a deal to sign Louis Rees-Zammit after the Welsh wing’s return to rugby from the NFL.

Rees-Zammit announced last month that he would be ending his attempt to make it in America, exiting his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars having failed to appear in a regular season game.

The 24-year-old is understood to have attracted significant interest despite many sides in Europe having already set their squads for next season, but Bristol have won the race to secure his signature in a move that makes sense for both player and club.

The proximity to his native Cardiff should make a possible return to the Wales set-up more straightforward for Rees-Zammit, who should thrive in the expansive gameplan favoured by Bristol coach Pat Lam.

The Bears have lost wings Max Malins, Siva Naulago and Deago Bailey this summer and have slimmed down their squad significantly over the last couple of years.

“Bristol Bears was the obvious choice for me,” Rees-Zammit said after confirming a comeback to Prem Rugby. “The style of rugby the team play – all about entertaining the fans and growing the game – perfectly aligns to how I want to play and how I express myself on and off the field.

“I want to get fans out of their seats, create exciting moments and help people fall in the love with the game.”

Rees-Zammit is thought to have been a key target for the proposed breakaway R360 league due to launch next year, for which more than 100 players are understood to have signed pre-contract agreements, once his return to rugby had been announced. The length of his Bristol deal has not been disclosed.

The flying wing, who can also play at full-back and last represented Gloucester, scored 14 tries in 32 Wales caps and toured with the British and Irish Lions to South Africa before pursuing his NFL dream at the start of 2024.

New Wales head coach Steve Tandy suggested after being unveiled last week that he would be open to the prospect of an immediate return to the international fold for a player still young in his career.

“You wouldn’t rule anything out,” Tandy said, with the first game of his tenure against Argentina on 9 November. “Zammo [Rees-Zammit] brings a big effect and excitement by coming back.

“It’s great for the game. He’s gone away to experience something new, which is class, and I’m sure he will be in outstanding physical condition.”

|”The more players we have available to represent our country, the better. That’s exciting and makes our jobs easier.

“It will also make our calls on selection a lot more challenging as we’ve already got some very good back-three players. Adding Zammo into that makes it even more exciting for not only us, but the fans as well.”