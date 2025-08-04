Henry Pollock, Dan Sheehan and five players who could shape the next British and Irish Lions tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With a series victory secured in Australia, the British and Irish Lions hierarchy now head home to debrief the tour and begin to look ahead to their next trip to New Zealand.

A number of changes to the structure of the quadrennial adventure are on the table as the Lions prepare to take on the All Blacks in 2029, a journey that will follow the inaugural women’s tour to the country in two years’ time.

Sketching out a squad at this stage would be pure folly – so much can and will change in the next four years, while the identity of the head coach, even if Andy Farrell again, will dictate plenty.

New stars will emerge in the intervening period while others will fade, though one hopes that each nation’s fluctuating fortunes will come together to leave a more equal spread of representation across the squad.

While any predictions of this ilk are purely speculative at this juncture, here are five players who could shape the series next time around:

Caelan Doris, Ireland

open image in gallery Caelan Doris suffered a shoulder injury at the worst possible time ( Getty Images )

Let’s begin with something of a forgotten man in the last seven weeks, a would-be skipper denied his first British and Irish Lions tour by the most cruelly-timed injury. Caelan Doris had established himself as both certain starter and leadership linchpin ahead of a 2025 trip where he surely would have thrived.

It is a slightly strange quirk that Jack Conan has started the last six Lions Tests without ever really commanding a first-choice place at No 8 for Ireland. Having turned 33 during the trip, his time in red is surely at an end, perhaps clearing the way for another Irishman to take the shirt. Perhaps the Doris/Farrell axis will have found a way to end their nation’s World Cup woe by then…

Henry Pollock, England

open image in gallery Henry Pollock impressed at times on his first Lions tour ( PA Wire )

As a learning experience for a young player experiencing a quite extraordinary rise, the Lions tour felt just about perfect for Henry Pollock. The 20-year-old flashed at times, showcasing his unique blend of speed and skill in wide channels and the work as a connector and collector that earmarks him as such a special prospect. It always felt, though, a long shot that he would feature in the Tests given the depth of options available on the flanks.

One would expect Pollock to be fully established at international level by the time the 2029 tour rolls around. That said, the England back row room is suddenly looking incredibly crowded – Tom Curry’s standards refuse to slip, Sam Underhill was back with a bang in Argentina, Ben Curry and Ben Earl are incumbent options; Guy Pepper looks a force on the rise. Add in Tom Willis and Chandler Cunningham-South and Pollock might have a fight on his hands for autumn involvement.

Dan Sheehan, Ireland

open image in gallery Dan Sheehan captained the Lions in a tour game ( Getty Images )

One unsavoury clearout on Tom Lynagh slightly marred an otherwise exemplary trip to Australia for Dan Sheehan. The Irish hooker set the tone right from the very start Down Under, captaining and scoring inside the first two minutes of the win over the Western Force. A hooker very much in the modern mould, his lineout darts can go forgotten but he was rock solid in that area in contrast to a couple of his colleagues until the wretched conditions of the third Test.

At only 26, he must have another tour or two in him. Farrell clearly rates his leadership, too, and may look to further develop that side of Sheehan’s game in the run up to the 2027 World Cup after a significant recent loss of experience from his Irish squad. It is tough to see, at this stage, a challenger emerging for the Lions hooker berth but watch out for Kepu Tuipulotu down at Bath.

Macs Page, Wales

open image in gallery Macs Page is a rising star of Welsh rugby ( Getty Images )

Probably the boldest call of this quintet but there is so much to be excited about Macs Page. In a relatively compact frame, Page packs plenty of pace and power and his capacity to play at outside centre and on the wing is valuable in an era where backline positional versatility is increasingly a must as six/two benches become more and more common.

Page toured Japan with Wales this summer without making an appearance but his time will surely come after a solid season with the Scarlets. The return of Louis Rees-Zammit, who is thought to have agreed a deal with the breakaway R360 league but may still return to traditional club rugby beforehand, could complicate matters, and others including Mason Grady and Blair Murray will also be eyeing those outside back spots under new Welsh coach Steve Tandy.

Of versatile backs elsewhere, the development of Jamie Dobie may be one to monitor with the Scotland scrum half increasingly deployed as a wing option.

Maro Itoje, England

open image in gallery British and Irish Lions captain Maro Itoje celebrates winning the series against Australia ( PA Wire )

Already assured of a rich Lions legacy for his role in three tours so far, would a return to the nation where he first made his name in the famous jersey appeal for Maro Itoje in four years’ time? There is little reason why a durable and uber-consistent figure cannot make it to New Zealand in 2029 with the lock continuing to hit the high peaks of which he is capable and bedding in nicely as a captain, too.

It is now eight straight Test starts for the 30-year-old after an initial outing off the bench in 2017 – surpassing Alun Wyn Jones’s professional era record of nine is surely in Itoje’s sights. The Saracens and England forward has spoken about a possible retirement at the age of 35, a birthday that would come mere months after a possible fourth Lions tour.