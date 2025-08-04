The ‘eye-opening’ lesson Ben Earl learned on first Lions tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions may just have suffered a third Test defeat, but the broad smile on a beaming Ben Earl’s face could virtually span the Sydney Harbour. Of course, a series had been secured, reason enough for celebration, but the effusive Englishman is speaking about something greater.

“It’s been a life-changing experience,” he begins. “It showed me something completely different in terms of the rugby side of things. I’ve loved it. Honestly, it has been completely transformative for me and I’m a far better player because of it.”

So far, so normal – it is tough to find a Lions player who hasn’t come back from this trip having had the experience of their lives. That is in part due to a group that, even among Lions squads, has developed a special bond; plans are already afoot for a reunion in 12 years. But for Earl, as dedicated and ambitious an individual as they come, this trip has allowed him to reconnect with primitive rugby days and learn to approach the game in a distinctly different way.

open image in gallery Ben Earl featured off the bench in two of the three Tests ( Getty Images )

“Just get out of your own way,” Earl says when asked for his biggest learning. “You can overthink this sport so much, but when you’ve got a game on Saturday, then you’ve got to play again on Tuesday or Wednesday, you’re not going to be able to do every rep, review everything opposition. Get out of your own way and just play rugby.

“It’s almost like you get to the pinnacle of our sport, this is what it is, and you’re back playing under-12s on a Sunday morning. That’s honestly how it feels, there’s no preparation, you just go out, you have a plan, you try to implement it, you express yourself in a way that Andy and the rest of the coaching staff have allowed us to do and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

The evening of the third Test provided an experience that Earl believes displays the sort of spirit he hopes to carry back to Saracens and England. “We got on our Lions bus and the door got jammed. We’re trying to go 3-0 and we had to change buses, and you should have seen the group. I’ve been involved in groups where that would have thrown boys off, but we’re just laughing, having craic.

“Two minutes max, but it was like, we’re not on the team bus, so what does that mean? Get out of your own way. It’s a game of rugby. Whatever bus you’re on, it doesn’t make a difference how you’re going to play.”

open image in gallery The British and Irish Lions achieved a series victory in Australia ( Getty Images )

A few superstitious sorts may take exception to Earl’s life lesson, but there is a marked difference in tone from a player who has flourished in several process-driven environments. Having arrived in Australia with no preconceptions about the tour nor his place in Andy Farrell’s pecking order, the 27-year-old is delighted to have featured twice off the bench in the Tests. The close friendships forged on tour will make next year tricky, he thinks. “It’ll be bizarre during the Six Nations to play against these fellas again because they’re such knock-out blokes.”

He speaks highly of Farrell senior – “every time he talks to the group, I’m like, ‘I’ll do anything for that man’” – and Farrell junior, with Owen set to be a club, and perhaps country, teammate again when he and Earl return to Saracens. “Every time I take the pitch with Owen, I think ‘we’re going to win’. That’s his best quality.”

open image in gallery Ben Earl is excited to work with Owen Farrell at Saracens again ( Getty Images )

For Earl, a break beckons, with a 10-week mandatory stand-down period before a return to Prem Rugby likely to be filled with plenty of golf for a very low handicapper. A bit of cricket watching is on the cards, too – England opener Zak Crawley is a Tonbridge schoolboy chum and Earl enjoyed his mate’s cavalier first-innings half-century at the Oval.

The body will be glad of a break after an 11-month season of more than 30 games, but when the time comes to return, Earl believes he will be ready to rip in. “I’m almost excited to get going again. I need my time off, but I’m almost excited to get back into certain environments to be like, ‘well, actually have you thought about this’.

“There’s stuff that I’ve spoken to fellow Englishmen about that, actually, there’s some cool stuff that we can bring back to camp and that’s sort of the whole point, isn’t it? We can come back and say, ‘actually, there are some bits that we’ve done here that actually work when we have time away or during campaigns’.

open image in gallery Ben Earl loved his first tour experience ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I’ve probably got more trust in what I’ve done rather than second-guessing myself. Honestly, some of the best players in the world are in that changing room and some of them are the most relaxed people I’ve ever seen about preparation, training. It’s eye-opening.”