Bundee Aki reveals Lions sacrifice: ‘I have a newborn child who I haven’t met yet’

Bundee Aki has revealed that his wife gave birth on the day of the first Test against Australia - with the British and Irish Lions centre still yet to meet his newly-arrived daughter.

Aki featured in all three Tests against the Wallabies, starting in Melbourne and Sydney having come off the bench in the opening clash in Brisbane.

The 35-year-old has had to sacrifice, however, spending time with his newborn after his overdue wife delivered Aine in New Zealand with her husband otherwise occupied.

“I haven't seen my family for eight weeks. I have a newborn child who I haven't met yet,” Aki revealed.

“I was in the hotel. I knew we were overdue. The missus calls me and she's like, 'Water hasn't broke but I'm going to the hospital, I'm feeling contractions.' I go, 'Yeah, fair enough.'

“She goes to the hospital, we're getting ready for the team meeting pre-match, and then she calls me and says she's on the way to the hospital, so I said, 'Fine, be safe.' Five minutes later, she sends a photo, her water broke. I was like, 'Cool, OK, are you almost there?' This is like 30 or 40 minutes away from the hospital, so I said, 'You'll be alright, Mum is there.'

Bundee Aki and the rest of the Lions celebrated long into the Melbourne night last week

“10 minutes later, she video calls me and I was like, 'S***, what's going on?' I saw a baby on the video call, so she had it in the car on the way to the hospital. They're both strong and healthy, so happy days."

Aine joins siblings Armani, Adrianna, Andronicus and Ailbhe in a growing Aki family based in Galway, where their patriarch is a Connacht and Ireland stalwart.

At 35, this is surely the veteran’s final Lions tour having also featured in 2021 in South Africa.

Bundee Aki has not yet decided if he will attempt to make the 2027 Rugby World Cup

Aki is, however, yet to make any decision over whether he wishes to attempt to make the 2027 Rugby World Cup back in Australia.

“We'll see, we'll see,” he said. “I want to enjoy my break, my family time.

“Only so many people can say they've been on two tours or have won a series. Honestly, I can't say anything high enough of this bunch of boys, the team, the staff, it's been one of the most enjoyable tours I've ever been on. It's so good.

“The Lions is every four years, coming to Australia, being the first team to go back-to-back to win the series against Australia. It's up there.”