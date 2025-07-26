Lions roar to series victory over Australia after dramatic win in second Test epic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Out of a second Test epic, the British and Irish Lions roar to series victory. The Melbourne Cricket Ground has seen many a great sporting occasion over its 172 years but even this grand old sporting cathedral seemed to shake to a seismic encounter of grand magnitude, settled at the last by a sliding Hugo Keenan and a decision to be argued long into the Australian night.

Contention, colossal contacts and moments of majesty and magic – what more could one want in an encounter to restore faith in Australian rugby and prove again just how special the Lions can be.

This was a riotous, raucous game befitting an almighty night, the many worshippers and few rugby infidels captivated alike at a rocking church that provided a suitably monumental backdrop.

But, for a few moments after Keenan had scored what proved the match-winning score, no-one inside the MCG seemed quite sure what their emotions were – Jac Morgan’s clearout of Carlo Tizzano requiring further scrutiny before the try was awarded.

“No foul play,” referee Andre Piardi eventually concluded, and the Lions’ celebrations could begin. But series victories do not come easily, and how they had to earn this win.

open image in gallery Hugo Keenan of the British & Irish Lions celebrates after scoring the winning try ( AP )

Across 80 minutes of serious ferocity, the Wallabies answered a great many of the questions that had been asked of them after their meek first Test showing. Joe Schmidt, their head coach, had declared that his side would not be so passive and not play nice – Australia backed up both proclamations with the thunderous hits and clever skulduggery that Test rugby demands of any team. Thoughts of a one-sided series, common before this contest, were clearly misplaced; reports of the demise of Australian rugby union exaggerated.

And yet the history books will show a Lions side victorious with a game to spare after their biggest Test comeback in history, having been down by 18 points. Andy Farrell and his squad have made a point of stating their ambition to be regarded as one of the great touring teams, writing themselves in the annals. A 3-0 series clean sweep would be a unique achievement; immortality is within reach.

The atmosphere both before and during a magical encounter enhanced the spectacle, 90,307 in attendance in a new record for a Lions clash. In a mark of the crowding of the streets that thread the short distance out to the MCG from the city centre, the hosts were 20 minutes late on account of traffic – far from ideal, even if one could uncharitably suggest that it took them until 42 minutes in to turn up last week.

The Wallabies would have been much more content with how they began here, with the impact of the returning Will Skelton and Rob Valetini instantly obvious. The former’s carry helped draw a penalty out of old Saracens chum Maro Itoje, before two more meaty rumbles from Valetini forced the Lions offside. Tom Lynagh slotted it from the tee, as he did again after a slicing Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii – seldom sighted in the first 40 minutes a week ago – had been corralled by Tom Curry, subsequently off his feet.

The difference in intent on and off the ball was clear, too. Skelton picking fights with just about everyone in red like an enraged bull, with plenty of Wallabies piling in to support their barroom brawler. Not all in Lions red were innocent, mind, and Piardi soon called both skippers into his office for a dressing down. The warning came amid a spell of prolonged Lions pressure that culminated in a quick tap from Dan Sheehan and dart to the line.

open image in gallery Jake Gordon of the Wallabies celebrates scoring ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Australia were brilliant in the first half to threaten a great win ( AFP via Getty Images )

An ill-tempered first half hour had left both sides in the disciplinary dock, though. With the tourists unable to get their linespeed timing to the liking of the officials, Tommy Freeman was bound for the bin as the Wallabies thumped against the Lions line. The try was inevitable, James Slipper a surprise snuffling scorer – try four of a Test career now 146 matches long surely his favourite yet.

Suddenly, great mines of gold sprung up around the MCG. 17 punishing phases from a home forward pack proving a point were rewarded by Jake Gordon’s sniping score, before Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, the million dollar man, sparked a beauty finished off by Tom Wright.

The Lions briefly looked entirely unsure what had hit them, but soon refocussed. First Jack Conan and Tom Curry combined neatly to finish a sweeping move to the right corner and then Huw Jones – who wouldn’t have been playing if not for Garry Ringrose’s misfortune – wriggled through two tacklers to the line to get his side back within a score.

open image in gallery Tom Curry helped the Lions produce their biggest ever comeback ( David Davies/PA Wire )

open image in gallery The Lions are series victors with a game to spare ( Getty Images )

It felt like a few Australians had already emptied their tank; it was little surprise that neither Slipper nor Valetini re-emerged after the break, with Allan Alaalatoa off too. Seven minutes later, Skelton was done, too, the giant’s weary trudge to the touchline a welcome sight for those in red. With replacement scrum half Tate McDermott already on to the wing to replace a hamstrung Harry Potter, it looked like the strength of the wounded Wallabies might have been waning.

The Lions, though, were unable to take advantage, uncharacteristic errors from James Lowe, Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell all arriving in relatively quick succession, and allowing Lynagh’s right boot to extend the hosts’ lead by three.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery ( AP )

Enter the Lions’ own bench, charged with doing more than they managed in victory a week ago. Ellis Genge immediately impacted, and James Ryan, too, while starter Bundee Aki was gathering steam, cutting up the middle with sirens sounding. Lowe’s sharp work set up Beirne to barrel in – with Russell’s touchline conversion, the Lions were within two.

And then came Keenan at the death to settle one of the great spectacles – after the most anxious off waits for those of a Lions persuasion as Piardi and his team deliberated. No foul play, they ruled, and it was over. “It was our honour and privilege,” captain Itoje said – most inside the MCG agreed.