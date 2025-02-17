Louis Rees-Zammit signs active roster contract with Jacksonville Jaguars
The 24-year-old, who was part of the practice squad for the 2024 campaign, will join back up with the team in a bid to make their final 53-man roster.
Louis Rees-Zammit has signed an active roster deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the forthcoming 2025 season.
The former Wales rugby star was part of the Jaguars’ practice squad for the 2024 season and travelled to London for the games against Chicago Bears and New England Patriots in October.
Rees-Zammit will now join back up with the club for the off-season schedule in the hope of making the cut for the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster.
In a statement issued by the Jaguars, Rees-Zammit said: “I’m excited to extend my stay in Jacksonville by signing for another year.
“While I know it was a tough season on the field for the team, I think I made some great progress with my own game and I’m looking forward to continuing the hard work and advancing my skills even more, and believe that Jacksonville is the place for me to do that.”
Rees-Zammit made 32 appearances for Wales before announcing in January 2024 that he would retire from rugby union in order to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL via its International Player Pathway Program.