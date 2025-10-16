Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Luke Littler speaks out following shock loss in Youth Championship

​Luke Littler wants to be the number one in the PDC rankings
  • Luke Littler secured his first Players Championship title of the season in Wigan, defeating Dennie Older Kalter 8-2 in the final.
  • The victory ensures Littler's qualification for next month's Players Championship Finals in Minehead.
  • Littler addressed criticism he received earlier in the week for participating in the World Youth Championships, where he was beaten by Beau Greaves in the semi-finals.
  • He defended his decision to play in the youth event, explaining it helped him adapt to the format and get used to playing first to five or six legs.
  • The 18-year-old, who also won the World Championship, UK Open, and World Matchplay this year, expressed feeling "unstoppable" and will now take a break before the European Championship.
