Luke Littler speaks out following shock loss in Youth Championship
- Luke Littler secured his first Players Championship title of the season in Wigan, defeating Dennie Older Kalter 8-2 in the final.
- The victory ensures Littler's qualification for next month's Players Championship Finals in Minehead.
- Littler addressed criticism he received earlier in the week for participating in the World Youth Championships, where he was beaten by Beau Greaves in the semi-finals.
- He defended his decision to play in the youth event, explaining it helped him adapt to the format and get used to playing first to five or six legs.
- The 18-year-old, who also won the World Championship, UK Open, and World Matchplay this year, expressed feeling "unstoppable" and will now take a break before the European Championship.