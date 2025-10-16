Luke Littler hits back at critics over entering World Youth Championship: ‘I’m the one that gets it in the neck’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler hit back at some of his critics after winning the Players Championship 32 in Wigan on Wednesday evening. He defeat Dennie Older Kalter 8-2 in the final taking his average to 110.73 in the process.

The victory was Littler’s first Players Championship title of the season and he has secured his place at next month's Players Championship Finals in Minehead.

However, the 18-year-old came under fire earlier in the week after announcing he would be playing in the World Youth Championships following his previous win over Luke Humphries at the World Grand Prix last Sunday.

Littler took part in the youth competition, which was played at the same venue as the Players, on Monday and was beaten in the semi-finals by three-time WDF women’s world champion Beau Greaves.

Speaking after securing his Players title, Littler explained his decision to partake in the youth competition. He said: “It’s the same venue as what we professionals play and obviously the likes of Gian van Veen - tour card holder, Keane Barry - tour card holder - [both played] but I’m the one that gets it in the neck!

“I didn’t win so a lot of people were happy but I just thought I’d come and get used to playing first to five, first to six and that’s what I’ve done today and yesterday.”

Along with the Players and the World Grand Prix, Littler has also won the World Championship, UK Open and World Matchplay this year and was asked if he felt unstoppable.

“I definitely do [feel unstoppable]. At the start of the day it’s never the best but you’ve got to get past the early stages and then when it comes down to the last-16 or quarters that’s when it turns nitty-gritty. I’m very happy with today.

open image in gallery Littler won the World Grand Prix on Sunday beating Luke Humphries in the final ( Getty Images )

“You’ve got to believe in yourself. I know I have the capabilities to come from behind and that’s what I’ve done yet again. I’m learning as the days go but today I was in the lead most of the time and that’s where I want to be. But, if I’m not, I have to come back and win games.

“That’s always at the back of my mind [securing a place at Minehead next month]. Obviously, I’m on social media and some people were saying I’m not going to make well there you go, I’ve won it today.”

The teenager will now take a brief break from darts before competiting at the European Championship which begins on Thursday 23 October.

“I’m very exhausted but I’m happy to come away with a win,” Littler added yesterday. “Obviously I’ve done the Grand Prix, the World Youth’s today and yesterday and now I can go and have a break.

“I’ve been playing darts for 10-11 days now non-stop so I’m going to have a well deserved break this weekend and I’ll be back for the Europeans.”