Luke Littler defends next opponent at World Darts Championship amid ‘cheating’ accusations
- Luke Littler, the world number one, is set to face Mensur Suljovic in the third round of the World Darts Championship.
- Suljovic is renowned for his deliberate and slow playing style, which is anticipated to challenge Littler's usual fast pace and rhythm.
- Joe Cullen accused Suljovic of “cheating” due to his slow play after losing to him on Sunday, but Littler defended his next opponent, insisting that it is not cheating, merely Suljovic's method to settle before throwing.
- Despite admitting a preference for faster opponents, Littler appears unfazed by Suljovic's tactics, stating he must be ready for the challenge.
- Intriguingly, Suljovic had predicted this specific match-up in November, sending Littler a message on Instagram about a potential third-round meeting.