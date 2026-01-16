Luke Littler suffers shock defeat at Bahrain Darts Masters
- Luke Littler was eliminated from the Bahrain Masters after a 6-2 quarter-final defeat to Gerwyn Price.
- Price, the 2021 world champion, delivered a strong performance, breaking Littler for a second time to establish a 4-1 lead.
- The Welshman secured his victory in the eighth leg, hitting double 10 after narrowly missing a 100-plus checkout.
- This marks the second consecutive year Price has defeated Littler at the Bahrain Masters, having beaten him in last year's semi-finals.
- Littler, who recently won his second world championship, had beaten veteran Paul Lim in his opening match of the tournament on Thursday.