Luke Littler suffers shock defeat at Bahrain Darts Masters

Luke Littler lost to Gerwyn Price in Bahrain on Friday (Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Luke Littler lost to Gerwyn Price in Bahrain on Friday (Taylor Lanning/PDC)
  • Luke Littler was eliminated from the Bahrain Masters after a 6-2 quarter-final defeat to Gerwyn Price.
  • Price, the 2021 world champion, delivered a strong performance, breaking Littler for a second time to establish a 4-1 lead.
  • The Welshman secured his victory in the eighth leg, hitting double 10 after narrowly missing a 100-plus checkout.
  • This marks the second consecutive year Price has defeated Littler at the Bahrain Masters, having beaten him in last year's semi-finals.
  • Littler, who recently won his second world championship, had beaten veteran Paul Lim in his opening match of the tournament on Thursday.
