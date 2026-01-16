Luke Littler makes short work of veteran Paul Lim in Bahrain Masters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler showed who was boss at the Bahrain Masters after easing past veteran Paul Lim in the opening round.

It was not quite the apprentice beating the master in the Middle East even if Littler got the better of an opponent who is 53 years his senior.

The 19-year-old named Lim, 71, as one of the players he did not want to face at the recent World Championship but made light work of him, cruising to a 6-1 victory.

That included a 106 average and a trademark ‘Big Fish’ 170 checkout, which set up a quarter-final with Gerwyn Price.

Littler does not expect to be still at the oche when he is 71.

He said: “Not a chance! I will say it now.

“Paul’s doing well. He’s been doing well for many years. He’s just class and I wonder when is he going to retire? But yeah, he still goes very strong in the practice room as well.

“I think the World Championships would have been a different breed. Obviously he is a fan favorite, but it was the same tonight when he got his first leg and made it 1-1 but I started to kick on and got the win.”

Littler next plays Price, who beat him in last year’s semi-final. The Welshman avoided a scare against dancing Japanese star Motomu Sakai, winning 6-3.

Second seed Luke Humphries was in ruthless form against Abdulla Saeed, dispatching him 6-0 while World Championship runner-up Gian van Veen beat Man Lok Leung 6-2.

Michael van Gerwen saw off Alexis Toylo, Nathan Aspinall edged past Lourence Ilagan and defending champion Stephen Bunting made light work of Ryusei Azemoto.