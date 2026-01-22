Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England selector resigns after disappointing Ashes

Luke Wright (second from right) has stepped down from his role as national team selector
Luke Wright (second from right) has stepped down from his role as national team selector (Getty Images)
  • Luke Wright has stepped down from his position as England selector following the team's 4-1 Ashes series defeat against Australia.
  • Wright, who took on the role in November 2022, will officially leave after the upcoming T20 World Cup.
  • He cited the demands of significant travel and a desire to spend more time with his young family as reasons for his departure.
  • His resignation comes amid an ECB review into England's performance and culture after a challenging tour Down Under.
  • Head coach Brendon McCullum is also under pressure following the team's recent struggles, though managing director Rob Key's position is considered more secure.
