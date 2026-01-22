Luke Wright steps down as England selector after Ashes drubbing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Wright has stepped down as England selector in the wake of their Ashes drubbing by Australia.

The former Sussex and England all-rounder took on the role in November 2022 and has since worked closely with coach Brendon McCullum and Rob Key, managing director of men’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The 40-year-old will leave his position after the upcoming T20 World Cup, though, to spend more time with family and in a possible precursor to wider changes made after an ECB review of the Ashes.

McCullum will oversee the World Cup campaign and has expressed a desire to continue in his role, though is under pressure with England’s preparation, culture, playing style and performances all coming under scrutiny after a tough trip Down Under. Key is thought to be more secure.

“It has been a true honour and privilege to serve as an England Men’s Selector over the past three years,” Wright said. “I have fully immersed myself in the role and am incredibly proud of the players we have brought through.

“The role demands significant travel and time away from home and with a young family the time feels right to pass the baton on to the next person. I now look forward with real interest and enthusiasm to whatever cricketing roles the future may hold.

“I would like to say a big thank you to my colleagues at the ECB, the players and coaches I’ve worked alongside and especially Rob Key, who trusted me with such a responsibility.”

open image in gallery Luke Wright (second from right) has stepped down ( Getty Images )

Wright had been appointed by Key as the managing director re-established the role after a period in which selection was overseen by the head coach.

England have made a number of bold selections during a tenure in which McCullum and Key have remained influential voices, with Shoaib Bashir installed as lead spinner having played limited cricket at Somerset, and Jacob Bethell installed at No 3 before having made a first-class hundred.

Certain selection frailties were shown up in Australia, though, with a squad short of new-ball bowlers struggling for early penetration, Bashir left out in favour of Will Jacks and Bethell replacing Ollie Pope only after the series was already over.

In white-ball cricket, England have toiled, too, with coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler leaving their roles in the wake of T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy exits. McCullum now oversees all of England’s men’s international sides.