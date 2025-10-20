Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Maccabi Tel Aviv blames Hapoel fans for derby cancellation chaos

Rival fans and police clash in Tel Aviv as Maccabi vs Hapoel football derby called off
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv have distanced themselves after their derby match against Hapoel was cancelled, saying flares were thrown by Hapoel fans and they are not to blame.
  • The derby cancellation followed a decision to ban Maccabi fans from attending their Europa League match against Aston Villa next month due to safety concerns.
  • West Midlands Police supported the ban, classifying the fixture as “high risk” due to previous violent clashes and hate crime offences involving Maccabi fans.
  • The Fare network, which monitors discrimination, said that Maccabi fans are “well known for their racism” and has reported their discriminatory behaviour multiple times.
  • Hapoel Tel Aviv criticised the police for their handling of the derby cancellation, accusing them of preparing for a “war” rather than a sporting event.
