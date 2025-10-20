Maccabi Tel Aviv claim their fans not to blame for derby cancellation amid Villa ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maccabi Tel Aviv have distanced themselves from disturbances which led to the cancellation of the derby match against Hapoel before kick-off on Sunday.

Maccabi's fans have been barred from attending the Europa League match away to Aston Villa next month amid safety concerns, a decision which was heavily criticised last week by a number of politicians, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

A Downing Street spokesman said on Friday that discussions were happening "at pace, across government" to overturn the ban.

On Sunday, the Tel Aviv derby was called off before kick-off, with reports of smoke grenades and flares being thrown, but Maccabi insist their supporters did nothing to contribute to the game's cancellation.

A club spokesperson told PA: "Maccabi Tel Aviv FC would like to clarify that the reason given for the cancellation of the derby match hosted yesterday by Hapoel Tel Aviv FC - unlike as reported by some (foreign) media - was as a result of flares thrown on to the pitch by fans of our opponent Hapoel Tel Aviv, not visiting fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv."

West Midlands Police said last week they supported a decision by the local Safety Advisory Group to bar visiting fans from the Europa League tie against Villa, having classified the fixture as "high risk".

They said the decision was "based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 Uefa Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Amsterdam".

The match at Villa Park takes place against the backdrop of ongoing tension in the Middle East.

open image in gallery The Government says it will ‘provide what is necessary’ to ensure Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans can attend a match in Birmingham (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Fare network, which reports incidents of discrimination to Uefa from national team and European competition matches, said it was "reluctant to question" the decision to bar Maccabi fans and added that Maccabi fans were "well known for their racism".

It’s understood Fare has made multiple reports of discriminatory behaviour by Maccabi fans inside stadia within the last 10 years.

Maccabi are aware of Fare's comments but have not yet commented on them or on the decision of the authorities in Birmingham to bar their supporters.

open image in gallery Maccabi Tel Aviv fans are currently barred from attending next month’s clash at Villa Park ( AP )

Hapoel issued a statement on their website regarding Sunday's derby cancellation, criticising the police for "preparing for a war and not a sporting event".

"The shocking events outside the stadium and the reckless and scandalous decision not to hold the game only show that the Israeli police have taken control of the industry," Hapoel said.

"When we asked for explanations in real time, we were met with a contemptuous and humiliating attitude.

"Needless to say, the club's management condemns all manifestations of violence - and will fight lawbreakers, even if they are wearing uniforms."

Media reports in Israel said Tel Aviv police arrested five people on suspicion of disturbing public order and that 51 flares or smoke bombs had been thrown on to the pitch.

PA