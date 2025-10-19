Tel Aviv derby between Maccabi and Hapoel abandoned after fan ‘riots and violence’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Israeli Premier League derby between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv was abandoned before a ball was kicked on Sunday night after violent clashes between rival fans and police.

Social media footage showed that smoke grenades and fireworks were thrown onto the pitch at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, with 12 civilians and three police officers known to be injured at this stage.

A police statement detailed that “disorderly conduct” also took place outside the stadium. Nine suspects have been arrested, with 16 others detained for further questioning, and the match was called off with the police citing the “endangerment of human lives.”

The Tel Aviv derby was abandoned on Sunday night after fans threw fireworks and smoke grenades onto the pitch

The incident comes three days after the much-criticised call to ban Maccabi fans from attending next month’s Europa League match at Aston Villa in Birmingham, after a decision from Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG).

An Israeli police statement on Sunday’s events read: “Disorderly conduct, riots, object throwing, smoke grenades, fireworks, injured police officers, and damage to stadium infrastructure — this is not a football match, this is a serious public disturbance and violence.

“In light of the disturbances and the endangerment of human lives ahead of the scheduled football match at Bloomfield stadium, the Israel police has informed the teams, team management, and referees that it has been decided not to allow the match to take place.

“We call on the fans to remain in place until a calm and orderly dispersal takes place.”

A Maccabi statement read: "Following the police's decision, it was determined that the Tel Aviv derby will not take place tonight."

Online footage also shows stones being thrown onto the pitch from the stands. Police announced the abandonment 20 minutes after the scheduled 8:30pm kick-off time, with around 25,000 spectators in the stands for the much-anticipated match.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, energy secretary Ed Miliband warned that nowhere in the UK should be a “no-go area” for Jews and Israelis, after the decision to ban Maccabi fans’ for the European game on 6 November.

Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters have been banned from attending the match at Villa Park on 6 November

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the decision last week, saying: “This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets.

“The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation.”

Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group – the body responsible for issuing safety certificates for every match at Villa Park – had issued the ban after West Midlands Police said they had classified the fixture as high risk.

They stated this decision had been made based on “current intelligence and previous incidents”, which included the 2024 Uefa Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam.

Violent clashes between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli fans erupted ahead of the match, with five men handed prison sentences and more than 60 people detained in the riots.