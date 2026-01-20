Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Defending champion Madison Keys battles through ‘stressful’ Australian Open first round match

Madison Keys recovered from a slow start to win on Tuesday
Madison Keys recovered from a slow start to win on Tuesday (AP)
  • Defending champion Madison Keys began her Australian Open title defence by overcoming a challenging start, recovering from losing the first four games to beat Ukrainian debutante Oleksandra Oliynykova 7-6 (6) 6-1.
  • Keys admitted to feeling nerves during the match, describing the moment of defending her title as uniquely “stressful” but also a privilege.
  • Oliynykova, who made her Grand Slam debut, revealed her motivation stems from her father fighting in Ukraine, stating his military service has significantly boosted her ranking.
  • The Ukrainian player detailed the perilous conditions of living and training in Ukraine, including experiencing explosions near her home shortly before travelling to the tournament.
  • Elsewhere in the tournament, Elena Rybakina and Ben Shelton secured straight-sets victories, and Lorenzo Musetti advanced after his opponent retired injured.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in