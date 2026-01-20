Jannik Sinner consoles opponent after sudden Australian Open retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner kicked off his Australian Open defence by spending just 68 minutes on the court after first-round opponent Hugo Gaston retired while trailing 6-2 6-1.

The Frenchman Gaston was in tears as he consoled by Sinner after struggling with a wrist injury, following a heavy fall earlier in the match - and he threw in the towel after losing the second set to the defending champion.

Sinner has now won 15 matches in a row at the Australian Open, as he bids to win a third title in succession at Melbourne Park.

open image in gallery Sinner consoles Gaston after his mid-match retirement ( Getty Images )

The Italian will play either lucky loser Dino Prizmic or wildcard James Duckworth in round two, while his potential third-round opponent Joao Fonseca is out following defeat to Eliot Spizzirri.

“I saw he was not serving with high pace, especially in the second set,” Sinner said in his on-court interview.

“It’s not the way you want to win the match. He is a talented player. He has incredible touch, moving very so I knew from the beginning that I had to play a very high level tennis, trying to be as aggressive as possible, which I've done so I'm very happy.

“I'm very happy to be back here. It's a very special place for me.”

Sinner, who faced three break points in his opening game but quickly hit his stride to save, was playing in his first official match of the season after exhibitions against Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“I felt very well prepared,” Sinner said. “We worked a lot, physically, obviously on the court too.

“I had one great match with Felix, even though it's an exhibition, but we went full. The official matches are always very, very different, so I'm very happy how I started off today

“Of course, a bit of tension, but now it's time also to enjoy. All the hard work is done. We practice for moments like this, so I'm very happy to be back here.”