Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Felix Auger-Aliassime became the biggest casualty of the Australian Open so far as the seventh seed retired from his first-round match after suffering with cramp. The Canadian, who reached the semi-finals of the US Open last season, was trailing Portugal’s Nuno Borges 3-6 6-4 6-4 when he retired.

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are the top seeds for the tournament, with Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek the second seeds as the first grand slam of the year gets underway.

Alcaraz and Sinner could become the first men to play in four consecutive grand slam finals since Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal did so between 2011 and 2012. Alcaraz is bidding for his first Australian Open title - which would make the youngest man of all time to complete the career grand slam - while Sinner is on for a hat-trick of titles in Melbourne.

Sabalenka, the US Open champion, and Swiatek, the Wimbledon champion, have yet to meet in a grand slam final. Swiatek is also an Australian Open title away from completing the career grand slam while Sabalenka will be out to regain her crown after a shock defeat to Madison Keys in last year’s final.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff begins the opening grand slam of the year as the third seed, with defending champion Keys ninth on the women’s side. Djokovic, the record 10-time champion in Melbourne, is seeded fourth on the men’s side and would expect to face Sinner in the semi-finals if he gets there.

Men’s seeds

1. Carlos Alcaraz

✅ Won first round vs Adam Walton

2. Jannik Sinner

First round vs Hugo Gaston

3. Alexander Zverev

✅ Won first round vs Gabriel Diallo

4. Novak Djokovic

✅ Won first round vs Pedro Martínez

5. Lorenzo Musetti

✅ Won first round vs Raphael Collignon

6. Alex de Minaur

✅ Won first round vs Mackenzie McDonald

❌ 7. Felix Auger-Aliassime - knocked out first round by Nuno Borges, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 0-0, ret.

8. Ben Shelton

✅ Won first round vs Ugo Humbert

9. Taylor Fritz

First round vs Valentin Royer

10. Alexander Bublik

✅ Won first round vs Jenson Brooksby

11. Daniil Medvedev

✅ Won first round vs Jesper de Jong

12. Casper Ruud

✅ Won first round vs Mattia Bellucci

13. Andrey Rublev

✅ Won first round vs Matteo Arnaldi

14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

✅ Won first round vs Filip Misolic

15. Karen Khachanov

✅ Won first round vs Alex Michelsen

16. Jakub Mensik

✅ Won first round vs Pablo Carreno Busta

❌ 17. Jiri Lehecka - knocked out first round vs Arthur Gea [Q]

18. Francisco Cerundolo

✅ Won first round vs Zhang Zhizhen

19. Tommy Paul

✅ Won first round vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

❌ 20. Flavio Cobolli - knocked out first round vs Arthur Fery [Q] , 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-1

21. Denis Shapovalov

✅ Won first round vs Bu Yunchaokete [WC]

22. Luciano Darderi

✅ Won first round vs Cristian Garin

❌ 23. Tallon Griekspoor - knocked out first round vs Ethan Quinn

❌ 24. Arthur Rinderknech - knocked out first round vs Fabian Marozsan, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

25. Learner Tien

✅ Won first round vs Marcos Giron

26. Cameron Norrie

✅ Won first round vs Benjamin Bonzi

❌ 27. Brandon Nakashima - knocked out first round vs Botic van de Zandschulp

❌ 28. Joao Fonseca - knocked out first round vs Eliot Spizzirri

29. Frances Tiafoe

✅ Won first round vs Jason Kubler [Q]

30. Valentin Vacherot

✅ Won first round vs Martin Damm [Q]

31. Stefanos Tsitsipas

First round vs Shintaro Mochizuki

32. Corentin Moutet

✅ Won first round vs Tristan Schoolkate

Women’s seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

✅ Won first round vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah [WC]

2. Iga Swiatek

✅ Won first round vs Yuan Yue [Q]

3. Coco Gauff

✅ Won first round vs Kamilla Rakhimova

4. Amanda Anisimova

✅ Won first round vs Simona Waltert

5. Elena Rybakina

✅ Won first round vs Kaja Juvan

6. Jessica Pegula

✅ Won first round vsAnastasia Zakharova

7. Jasmine Paolini

✅ Won first round vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich [Q]

8. Mirra Andreeva

✅ Won first round vs Donna Vekić

9. Madison Keys

✅ Won first round vs Oleksandra Oliynykova

10. Belinda Bencic

First round vs Katie Boulter

❌ 11. Ekaterina Alexandrova - knocked out in first round by Zeynep Sonmez [Q] 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

12. Elina Svitolina

✅ Won first round vs Cristina Bucsa

13. Linda Noskova

✅ Won first round vs. Darja Semenistaja

14. Clara Tauson

✅ Won first round vs Dalma Galfi

❌ 15. Emma Navarro - knocked out in first round by Magda Linette, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

16. Naomi Osaka

First round vs Antonia Ruzic

17. Victoria Mboko

✅ Won first round vs Emerson Jones [WC]

18. Liudmila Samsonova

First round vs Laura Siegemund

19. Karolina Muchova

✅ Won first round vs Jaqueline Cristian

❌ 20. Marta Kostyuk - knocked out first round by Elsa Jacquemot, 6-7 7-6 7-6

21. Elise Mertens

✅ Won first roundvs Lanlana Tararudee [Q]

❌ 22. Leylah Fernandez - knocked out first round vs Janice Tjen

23. Diana Shnaider

✅ Won first round vs Barbora Krejcikova

24. Jelena Ostapenko

First round vs Rebecca Sramkova

25. Paula Badosa

✅ Won first round vs Zarina Diyas [WC]

❌ 26. Dayana Yastremska - knocked out first round by Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-4, 7-5

❌ 27. Sofia Kenin - knocked out first round by Peyton Stearns, 6-3, 6-2.

28. Emma Raducanu

✅ Won first round vs Mananchaya Sawangkaew [PR]

29. Iva Jovic

✅ Won first round vs Katie Volynets

❌ 30. Maya Joint - knocked out first round vs Tereza Valentova

31. Anna Kalinskaya

✅ Won first round vs Sonay Kartal

❌ 32. Marketa Vondrousova - withdrew before first round vs Hailey Baptiste

Is the Australian Open on TV?

The tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK as well as online on Discovery+.

In the US, it will be shown live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.