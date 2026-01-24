Novak Djokovic seals 400th Grand Slam win to make more history at Australian Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic made more history at the Australian Open as he became the first player to ever record 400 wins at the Grand Slams.

Djokovic’s 6-3 6-4 7-6 (4) victory over Botic van de Zandschulp also acted as his 102nd triumph in Australia, equalling Roger Federer's mark.

This is only the second slam since Wimbledon in 2023 where Djokovic has reached the fourth round without dropping a set, but it was not an entirely straightforward evening.

Dutchman Van de Zandschulp, who had won their last meeting in Indian Wells last year, put Djokovic under pressure after a medical timeout for a shoulder problem at 3-0 down in the second set.

The Serbian sparked concerns when he fell and clutched his right ankle in the third game of the third set, although the subsequent visit he received from the trainer was to treat a blister.

He then had to save two set points at 5-6 in the third set, entering into his latest battle with the Melbourne crowd over noise during points, putting his finger to his lips on several occasions and then cupping his hand to his ear when he made it across the line.

Djokovic, meanwhile, was fortunate not to hit a ball girl at the net when he swiped a ball away in the second set.

The 38-year-old was famously disqualified from the US Open in 2020 after hitting a line judge with a ball struck in annoyance.

open image in gallery Djokovic was fortunate to not hit a ball girl at the net ( AP )

Assessing the match, Djokovic said: “I relaxed a little bit too much and was in trouble closing out the second set, and pretty much from that moment onwards it was anybody’s game.

“I was really lucky to get out of the set point in the third. Just glad to overcome it in straights.

“It’s been a great start to the tournament. I'm not getting ahead of myself. Last year I learned a lesson, I got too excited too early. I'm still trying to give these young guys a push for their money.”

He shrugged off any concerns over his ankle, saying: “Thankfully I managed to have a good fall. Things could have been very ugly.”

PA