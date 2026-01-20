Adopted ‘Aussie’ Katie Boulter goes down swinging in Australian Open defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Boulter was supported like an adopted Aussie as she went down swinging in a 6-0 7-5 defeat to the in-form 10th seed Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open.

Boulter has handed a difficult opening match against Bencic, who returned to the world’s top-10 ahead of the Australian Open after winning five matches in a row to start the season, including victories over Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini.

Boulter is engaged to Alex de Minaur, the men’s No 6 and top home hope at the Australian Open, who was watching court-side at the Margaret Court Arena, and the former British No 1 was cheered on by chants of “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie” from the crowd.

Boulter had set her expectations extremely low after a difficult 2025, where her ranking plummeted to outside the world’s top 100, and she required late withdrawals to make it into the main draw and avoid the qualifying rounds.

The 29-year-old also changed coaches ahead of the new season, hiring Maria Sharapova’s former coach Michael Joyce for the Australian Open, and said she was under no pressure ahead of her first-round match against the in-form Bencic.

“I'm just going to go out and swing,” Boulter said. “I really don't think there's any pressure. I don't think there's anyone in this room that thinks I'm going to win that match.”

open image in gallery Boulter had set her expectations low before the match ( AP )

Boulter’s assessment appeared to be accurate when she lost a bagel set in just 26 minutes, but the second set was a far more competitive contest after the British player held serve for the first time in the opening game.

After dropping serve, Boulter immediately bounced back to break Bencic for the first time and level the match at 4-4. But the former Olympic champion Bencic broke Boulter for the second time to lead 6-5, before serving out a 6-0 7-5 win.