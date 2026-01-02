Katie Boulter hires Maria Sharapova’s former coach for Australian Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Boulter has hired Maria Sharapova’s former coach Michael Joyce for the Australian Open.

American coach Joyce, 52, will work with Boulter at the Auckland Open this week and for qualifying at Melbourne Park.

The pair have agreed to work together for the 2026 season, but either party can withdraw from the partnership after the Australian summer if they so wish.

Joyce worked with Sharapova for six years and guided the Russian to Grand Slam titles at the US Open and the Australian Open, as well as world number one.

Joyce has also previously worked with former British No 1 Johanna Konta and two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka.

Boulter split from ex-coach Biljana Veselinovic at the end of last season after three years of working together.

The 29-year-old has dropped to British No 4 after a testing 2025 campaign and is now outside the top-100 in the world.

open image in gallery Michael Joyce will work with Boulter in Auckland and Melbourne ( Getty Images )

She has received a wild card in Auckland, but looks set to need to go through qualifying at Melbourne Park. Boulter is currently the third alternate and needs two withdrawals in the next week to enter the main draw directly.

On the topic of a new coach, Boulter told the BBC in November: "Going forward with a new coach, one thing I'm very clear on is that they are going to be someone who has a lot of experience in how to make it to the very top level of this game.

"I've been ranked as high as 23 and I know I can get back there. I don't think my level has gone anywhere, I think the consistency needs to improve.

"My goal is not to be ranked 50, 40, 30, 20 - we've been there. The goal is to be inside 20."