Venus Williams set to break record with Australian Open wild card at age of 45
The seven-time Grand Slam champion has not competed in Melbourne since 2021 but will compete in the main draw
Venus Williams has been awarded a wild card for the women’s singles at the Australian Open at the age of 45.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion is now set to become the oldest woman to play in the main draw, beating the record of Japan’s Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she played in 2015.
Williams has not played in Melbourne since 2021 – and outside the United States since 2023 – but has received the final women’s wild card for the first Grand Slam of the year, which starts on 18 January.
A two-time runner-up at Melbourne Park, most recently in 2017 to sister Serena, Williams will also compete at the Hobart International warm-up event, starting on 12 January.
"I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer," Williams said.
"I’ve had so many incredible memories there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career.
Williams underwent uterine fibroid surgery in August 2024 after years of health issues before returning to the court last summer in Washington DC, where she became the oldest woman to win a tour-level match since Martina Navratilova in 2004 at Wimbledon.
She then lost in the first round at the US Open but pushed 11th seed Karolina Muchova to three sets. Williams has not competed on tour since and got married last month.
Williams has won Wimbledon five times and the US Open twice, but missed out on glory in Australia in 2003 and 2017, losing both finals to Serena. She has won the women’s doubles in Melbourne four times and the mixed doubles title once.
Meanwhile, tournament organisers are yet to confirm whether one of the three remaining men’s wild cards will be given to Nick Kyrgios, who won last week’s Battle of the Sexes match.
