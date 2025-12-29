Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man City open talks with transfer target wanted by Liverpool

Pep Guardiola’s Man City have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo
Pep Guardiola’s Man City have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo (Getty)
  • Manchester City have opened talks with Bournemouth to sign winger Antoine Semenyo, who has a £65m release clause.
  • Liverpool are also interested in the Ghana international and are considering triggering his release clause.
  • Manchester United and Chelsea previously showed interest, though Chelsea decided against pursuing the transfer further.
  • Semenyo, the Premier League's third-highest scorer this season with nine goals, wishes to decide his next club before 1 January.
  • The £65m release clause in Semenyo's contract is reportedly set to expire on 10 January.
