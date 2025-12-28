Revitalised Manchester City out of last season’s ‘fog’, says Pep Guardiola

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has hailed Manchester City’s new energy in clearing the ‘fog’ of last season and flinging them back into a title race, a bid that was conceived at last summer’s Club World Cup.

City are tussling with Arsenal and Aston Villa at the top of the Premier League and they made it six wins in a row with a 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Guardiola's side endured a torrid campaign by their standards last season as a run of four successive titles came to an end in disappointing fashion.

But the Spaniard described the summer tournament, which saw them go out in the last 16 to Al Hilal, as critical to change.

"Energy, energy, energy," he said. "We lost it last season. We started to train better, compete better.

"After that we can talk about three at the back, four at the back, wingers or full-backs - that is all b*******. We needed energy and then you have a good environment. When we went out to Al Hilal, it wasn't the fact that we didn't win but that we were so good there.

"It was then holidays so I said, 'OK, go on holidays' but I was p***** off because we were good there, good with the guys training, good with the competition.

"The place we were in, Boca Raton in front of the beach. Everyone was happy. Made a lot of dinners, a lot of talks, what we have to do next season. We wanted to extend it, just to live that.

"I think there, after talking with Pep (Lijnders) and James (French), Manel (Estiarte), Hugo (Viana), Txiki (Begiristain), we turned around and said something changed. Something (you can feel).

"It doesn't mean you are going to win but that you are able to recognise the team. Now it is eight victories in a row. It is not easy but compete in a way we do. We have to improve, absolutely, but this mindset is better."

Manchester City’s Club World Cup defeat to Al-Hilal signalled a turning point for Pep Guardiola ( Reuters )

Guardiola, whose long-term future remains in the air, admits he has also been re-energised.

"It's not about you or you or you, it was something... something was in the fog in Manchester, surrounding our training centre. We missed something," he said.

"It is not switching on or off (energy). Results help. The methodology. And Pep Lijnders, James (French), Kolo Toure.

"New players, I want to help them. When you've got the same players it is, 'ah, tired'. But new players you think, 'ah, how is this guy?', and try to analyse. The energy comes from there.

"Energy can go down but energy can go up. Never in our lives is it the same. In professional or personal, you'll never be happy all the time but never sad all the time. You have to realise why, to realise what we missed, to come back."

Additional reporting from PA