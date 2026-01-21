Man City players issue statement to fans after latest setback
- Manchester City players are set to reimburse the ticket costs for 374 fans who travelled to Norway for their Champions League match against Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday.
- The gesture follows City's unexpected 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the Arctic Circle, a game where they fell 3-0 behind before scoring once and having Rodri sent off.
- This defeat adds to a challenging period for the club, which also saw them lose 2-0 to rivals Manchester United just three days earlier.
- A statement from the captains' group, including Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland, expressed deep appreciation for the fans' sacrifice and support in difficult conditions.
- Kevin Parker, a representative of the official supporters club, welcomed the initiative, highlighting the strong connection between the players and the fanbase despite the team's recent poor form.