Man City players to refund travelling fans after dismal Bodo/Glimt loss

Manchester City players are set to refund supporters who made the arduous journey to Norway for their unexpected 3-1 Champions League defeat against Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday night.

The gesture comes after a challenging period for the club, which also saw them lose 2-0 to rivals Manchester United just three days earlier.

The match in the Arctic Circle saw City fall 3-0 behind before Rayan Cherki managed to pull a goal back on the hour mark.

However, any hopes of a comeback were swiftly extinguished when Rodri received a red card moments later. The result prompted manager Pep Guardiola to admit he has a feeling that "everything is going wrong" for his side.

In response, the players have collectively decided to reimburse the ticket costs for the 374 loyal fans who travelled to the remote location.

open image in gallery City’s captains’ group, which includes Erling Haaland, released a statement on Wednesday (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

A statement issued by the captains’ group, comprising Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Rodri, and Erling Haaland, expressed deep appreciation for their fanbase.

"Our supporters mean everything to us," the statement read. "We know the sacrifice that our fans make when they travel across the world to support us home and away and we will never take it for granted. They are the best fans in the world.

"We also recognise that it was a lot of travelling for the fans who supported us in the freezing cold throughout a difficult evening for us on the pitch. Covering the cost of these tickets for the fans who travelled to Bodo is the least we can do.

“We’re ready to fight on Saturday for our game against Wolves and then again next Wednesday when we face Galatasaray in front of our amazing fans at the Etihad."

Kevin Parker, a representative of the official supporters club, welcomed the players’ initiative.

"Manchester City fans will travel to the ends of the earth to support our team, and last night was no different in the Arctic Circle," Parker stated. "Bodo is not an easy place to get to, and the sub zero temperatures made it a challenging evening on a number of levels for our fans.

"The City support has an incredible connection with the players on a matchday, and this gesture is yet another reminder of that relationship – it means a lot to us.

“We know that the players are disappointed with the defeat to Bodo, but with our next game at home on Saturday there’s a chance to get back to winning ways and our fans will be in full voice, backing the team as they always do."

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola acknowledged City need to turn things around quickly ( Action Images via Reuters )

City’s recent form has been a cause for concern, with their only victories in the last seven games coming in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. Their last four league outings have yielded three draws and a defeat, beginning with a goalless draw at Sunderland on New Year’s Day.

Guardiola elaborated on the team’s struggles, noting: "Everything is a little bit turning against us for many, many things. When we started New Year’s (Day) in Sunderland, we missed what we missed and then we started to get injuries. Matheus (Nunes) with the flu cannot be with us so it’s many, many things that are against (us).

"At that level, the Champions League or United at the top level, it’s always more difficult to have consistency that we had – one, two months, winning seven, eight games.

“Now, OK, we’ve lost important players, we’ve lost a little bit, but in general the tone of the team was much, much better than the last one."