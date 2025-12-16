Man United eye January swoop for Premier League star with £65m release clause
- Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth's 25-year-old winger Antoine Semenyo.
- Semenyo, who scored against United in Monday’s 4-4 draw, has a £65m release clause active from 1 January, and is attracting interest from Tottenham, Liverpool, and Manchester City.
- United feel confident about securing his signature and are prepared to make a move in the January transfer window if necessary.
- Manager Ruben Amorim and the club's hierarchy value Semenyo's tactical versatility, envisioning him as both a forward and an attacking wing-back.
- Beyond Semenyo, United's primary transfer focus is on strengthening their midfield, with Brighton's Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson identified as key targets for January and the summer.