Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man United announce financial losses after year of ‘difficult decisions’

Man United has released its latest financial report (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Man United has released its latest financial report (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Manchester United reported a net loss of £6.6 million for the first financial quarter, a significant downturn from a £1.4 million profit in the same period last year.
  • The loss is primarily attributed to reduced broadcasting revenue and ticket sales due to the club's absence from European competitions this season.
  • Total revenue for the quarter ending 30 September declined by 2 per cent, although player and staff wages decreased by 8.2 per cent following recent job cuts.
  • Chief Executive Officer Omar Berrada stated that “difficult decisions” have led to a sustainably lower cost base, aiming for improved sporting and commercial performance long-term.
  • Despite current financial challenges, the club maintains its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, and minority owner Jim Ratcliffe has increased ticket prices and invested in transfers and a new stadium.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in