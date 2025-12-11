Man United announce financial losses after year of ‘difficult decisions’
- Manchester United reported a net loss of £6.6 million for the first financial quarter, a significant downturn from a £1.4 million profit in the same period last year.
- The loss is primarily attributed to reduced broadcasting revenue and ticket sales due to the club's absence from European competitions this season.
- Total revenue for the quarter ending 30 September declined by 2 per cent, although player and staff wages decreased by 8.2 per cent following recent job cuts.
- Chief Executive Officer Omar Berrada stated that “difficult decisions” have led to a sustainably lower cost base, aiming for improved sporting and commercial performance long-term.
- Despite current financial challenges, the club maintains its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, and minority owner Jim Ratcliffe has increased ticket prices and invested in transfers and a new stadium.