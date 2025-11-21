Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-Man United star Paul Pogba named in Monaco squad as he nears football return

Reuters
Paul Pogba has been named in Monaco’s squad for their game this weekend
Paul Pogba has been named in Monaco’s squad for their game this weekend (REUTERS)
  • Paul Pogba is set to make his AS Monaco debut this weekend in a Ligue 1 match against Rennes after being named in their squad.
  • This will be the midfielder's first competitive appearance since September 2023.
  • Pogba, who had two spells at Manchester United, joined Monaco on a free transfer in June, following a four-year ban for a positive DHEA test that was later reduced to 18 months on appeal.
  • Monaco manager Sebastien Pocognoli expressed optimism about Pogba's potential impact, citing his vision, technique, experience, and leadership.
  • The 32-year-old had a previous comeback delayed last month due to a right ankle injury.
