Paul Pogba set to play first match in over two years after doping ban

Paul Pogba is set to make his AS Monaco debut this weekend, having been named in the squad for Saturday's Ligue 1 clash against Rennes.

This would be the midfielder's first competitive appearance since September 2023.

The former Juventus and Manchester United player joined Monaco on a free transfer in June.

His return was significantly delayed by a four-year ban, issued in February 2024, after he tested positive for DHEA, a substance that boosts testosterone levels. The suspension was later reduced to 18 months following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Monaco manager Sebastien Pocognoli expressed optimism about Pogba's potential impact.

open image in gallery Paul Pogba is in line to make his first appearance for Monaco this weekend ( AFP via Getty Images )

Speaking on Friday, Pocognoli said: "We try to help him reach his full potential so that the team comes out on top."

He added: "He has the qualities to adapt to what we want to implement in midfield, he hasn't lost his vision or his technique."

Pocognoli further highlighted the 2018 World Cup winner's value: "Many things, including his experience and leadership, both on and off the pitch, not to mention his qualities, which will need to adapt to the pace of competition."

The 32-year-old had been nearing a comeback last month before suffering a right ankle injury.

His last competitive match was for Juventus in a 2-0 Serie A victory at Empoli in September 2023.

Pogba previously had two spells at Old Trafford after coming through United’s academy.

He first left the club in 2012, joining Juventus on a free transfer as he looked to gain more first-team experience.

After winning four successive Serie A titles, Pogba returned to United, becoming the club’s record transfer when he moved back for around £90m in 2016.

He spent another six years at United before opting to leave again to rejoin Juventus on another free transfer in 2022.