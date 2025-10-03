Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Synagogue attack victims to be honoured at Man United game

Video Player Placeholder
Related: Manchester rabbi recalls moment attacker tried to force inside synagogue
  • Manchester United will hold a minute's silence and wear black armbands at their Premier League game against Sunderland on Saturday.
  • This tribute is in honour of the victims of Thursday's attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester.
  • Two men, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue.
  • Three other people remain in hospital with serious injuries following the attack, which occurred on Yom Kippur.
  • Similar tributes are scheduled for other Manchester United and Manchester City matches.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in