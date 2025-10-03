Synagogue attack victims to be honoured at Man United game
- Manchester United will hold a minute's silence and wear black armbands at their Premier League game against Sunderland on Saturday.
- This tribute is in honour of the victims of Thursday's attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester.
- Two men, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue.
- Three other people remain in hospital with serious injuries following the attack, which occurred on Yom Kippur.
- Similar tributes are scheduled for other Manchester United and Manchester City matches.