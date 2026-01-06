Glazer family told to go by top official after Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd exit
- Saudi royal adviser Turki Alalshikh celebrated the sacking of Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim on social media.
- Alalshikh, a self-proclaimed Manchester United fan, subsequently called for the club's majority owners, the Glazer family, to also depart.
- Ruben Amorim's dismissal on Monday morning followed a turbulent 14-month tenure, reportedly triggered by a public fallout with the club's hierarchy.
- The Glazer family, American owners of Manchester United for 20 years, have long faced criticism from fans over the club's significant debt.
- Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, has previously commented on the club's ownership, once sparking debate about a potential new investment deal.