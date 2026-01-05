Ruben Amorim sacked by Man United to end miserable reign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United to end a turbulent spell in charge at Old Trafford after just 14 months, less than 24 hours after going on an explosive rant at the club’s hierarchy.

A flashy hire in November 2024 after a spectacular reign at Sporting, Amorim struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-2-1 system, remaining loyal to it despite apparent alternatives.

Despite improving this term, the 40-year-old Amorim rarely inspired signs of his philosophy bedding in, with United routinely suffering setbacks, including dropped points at home to a Wolves side that had just two points at the time.

Man United confirmed his departure in a short statement on Monday morning, with Darren Fletcher taking charge of the team as interim manager for the Premier League clash with Burnley on Wednesday.

“Ruben Amorim has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United,” read the statement. “Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a Uefa Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

Amorim had unleashed an impassioned diatribe following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds, stating that he was the manager of the Red Devils and not the head coach, despite United using the words “head coach” for his official appointment.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim lasted just 14 months at Man United ( Getty )

“I noticed that you receive selective information about everything,” Amorim said to the press after the Leeds clash. “I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United.

“That is clear. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho, but I'm the manager of Manchester United.

“It's going to be like this for 18 months, or when the board decides to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I'm not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy comes here to replace me.”

Amorim was announced as head coach when he arrived in England 14 months ago, yet continually referenced that he was the “manager”, who had a wider remit than just coaching the team. He laboured the point, and then he implored others, such as the sporting director, Jason Wilcox, to do their job as he seemingly slated the Old Trafford hierarchy.

He implied he would see out the 18 months remaining on his contract but less than 24 hours later has lost the power struggle with Wilcox and been sacked by the Red Devils.

open image in gallery Amorim lost a power struggle to Jason Wilcox and the United hierarchy ( Getty )

“I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach,” Amorim had insisted. “I was really clear on that. And that is going to finish in 18 months. And then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job, not to be a coach.

“If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticism of everything, we need to change the club. I just want to say that I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach. Every department, the scouting department, the sports director, needs to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on.”

United are sixth in the Premier League table, three points behind Liverpool in the hunt for a top-four finish, though fifth may well provide the coveted Champions League football required for the club’s momentum.

Their main weakness has been the defence, with 30 goals conceded from 20 matches, 12 more than Man City and 16 more than leaders Arsenal.

Current under-18s coach Fletcher is among the favourites to permanently replace Amorim, with the likes of Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, recently-sacked Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, former United midfielder and Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick and ex-Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez also potentially in the running.