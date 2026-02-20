Michael Carrick’s classy response to Jim Ratcliffe’s immigrant remarks
- Michael Carrick, a former Manchester United player and current coach, responded to controversial comments made by club owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe regarding immigration.
- Ratcliffe had stated in an interview that the “UK has been colonised by immigrants”, drawing widespread condemnation from figures including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.
- Carrick affirmed his pride in Manchester United's “diversity and equality”, highlighting the club's global impact and responsibility.
- He emphasised the inclusive environment at the club, stating that it has supporters from all different backgrounds and that he is proud of what the club stands for.
- Carrick chose not to directly add to Ratcliffe's statement, instead focusing on the club's values and the positive spirit within the team.
