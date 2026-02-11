Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe claims UK has been ‘colonised by immigrants’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the co-owner of Manchester United, has sparked controversy by stating that "the UK has been colonised by immigrants".

The billionaire, who founded and chairs one of the world’s largest chemical companies, Ineos, asserted that politicians must undertake "difficult things with the UK to get it back on track".

In an interview with Sky News, the Ineos owner elaborated on his views, saying: "You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants."

Sir Jim further suggested that addressing the "major issues of immigration" and individuals choosing benefits over work would necessitate "unpopular" actions requiring "courage".

Turning his attention to political leadership, Sir Jim remarked that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was "maybe too nice".

open image in gallery Ratcliffe believes Kei Starmer is ‘maybe too nice’

He added: "It’s a tough job, and I think you have to do some difficult things with the UK to get it back on track."

He also described Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as an "intelligent man" with "good intentions", noting that similar sentiments were expressed about Sir Keir upon his arrival.

"I think it needs somebody who’s prepared to be unpopular for a period of time to get the big issues sorted out," he concluded.

Sir Jim acquired a minority stake in Manchester United in late 2023, with his Ineos group subsequently assuming control of the club’s football operations.

open image in gallery Ratcliffe hailed Nigel Farage as an ‘intelligent man’

His tenure has already seen a number of contentious changes, particularly concerning ticket pricing and availability, which have drawn significant ire from United fans.

A protest against the club’s ownership, including Sir Jim for the first time alongside the Glazers, took place ahead of Manchester United’s recent home fixture against Fulham, which the Red Devils won 3-2.