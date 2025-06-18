Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rise in ticket prices at Manchester United has been described as a ‘kick in the teeth’ for fans.

It comes after the Red Devils finished in 15th place in the Premier League, before losing in the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. United, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe recorded both their fewest Premier League points tally in a single season and their lowest finish.

However, the announcement of the club’s new ‘match categorisation model’ will lift the cheapest ticket price by over 50% for the majority of games.

For around 20,000 tickets, which applies to the club’s members, cup match prices will rise from £32 to £52. Premier League prices now range from £60 to £97 instead of £37 to £59, again rising after a record-breaking poor campaign.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) has called the move a ‘fresh kick in the teeth’, claiming that fans were not consulted about the plans.

It went on to say the plans would do ‘enormous harm’, undermining the atmosphere at Old Trafford and pushing away regular supporters in favour of what it called occasional visitors.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “After how last season went, we might have hoped the club would reconsider their plans for this new ticketing model which will see eye-watering price increases for 20,000 supporters per game who buy tickets on a match-by-match basis.

“When the club said they were introducing this new model for members tickets, we urged them to keep the majority of matches at current levels and only apply the highest price category for a small number of the biggest games, and reduced prices for lower demand games.

“Once again, they have failed to consult any of the fans representative bodies on the details of the decision, and once again they’re making choices against the interests of fans and, we believe, the club as a whole.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Manchester United board are raising ticket prices for club members next season ( PA Wire )

Ruben Amorim will take change of his first full campaign as United boss after replacing Erik ten Hag early in the 2024/25 term, looking to rebuild the club after seasons of failings on the pitch and anger of it.

The MUST statement added: “What Manchester United needs next season is a united fanbase and club, with the team on the pitch supported by loyal and vocal fans roaring it back after the disaster that was last year.

“These ticketing decisions only push those regular supporters away in favour of occasional visitors and risk pricing out the next generation of younger fans who are the very future of the club.”